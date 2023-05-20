Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 20 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Knifepoint
Man hospitalised after assault by masked men in Derry
The man in his 60s is currently in hospital with two broken collar bones, a broken arm and puncture wounds to his legs.
1.4k
0
1 hour ago

PSNI DETECTIVES IN Derry are investigating the report of a serious assault on a man in the Fern Park area in the east of the city last night.

It was reported shortly before 11.30pm, that a man in his 60s, had driven into the estate where a number of masked men, armed with a hammer and a screwdriver, attacked his car and dragged him out into the street, where he was assaulted.

A woman, who was a passenger in the car, was held nearby at knifepoint while the assault took place but was not physically harmed.

The man is currently in hospital where he is being treated for injuries which include two broken collar bones, a broken arm and puncture wounds to his legs.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags