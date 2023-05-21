Advertisement

# Newtownards
PSNI investigating after petrol bomb thrown at property in Newtownards
No one was injured in what the PSNI described as ‘a reckless attack that could have resulted in more serious consequences’.
53 minutes ago

THE PSNI ARE appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in Newtownards, Co Down last night, Saturday 20 May.

At approximately 10.25pm, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown through the back window of a property in the Talbot Street area.

PSNI officers attended however the fire had already been extinguished.

No one was injured in what the PSNI described as “a reckless attack that could have resulted in more serious consequences”.

This incident is being treated as arson endangering life with intent and officers are investigating a number of lines of enquiry in relation to the fire.

