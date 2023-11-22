Advertisement

Wednesday 22 November 2023 Dublin: 11°C
geograph.ie Statue at Ormeau Road Library
Theft

PSNI investigating after statue stolen from Belfast library

The statue went missing from a black plinth situated on the grounds of the Ormeau Road Library.
508
0
17 minutes ago

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information after a statue was stolen from the grounds of a library in south Belfast.

The statue in question depicts a girl reading a book with a blackbird on her shoulder.

It was reported that sometime between 7.35pm on Sunday 19 November and 4.30pm on Monday 20 November, the statue went missing from a black plinth situated on the grounds of the Ormeau Road Library.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who may know of the whereabouts of the statue or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1325 of 20/11/23.

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
