THE POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have said it is aware of social media commentary and reports in the media regarding charges which it issued to a 61-year-old man and 57-year-old woman on Thursday.

The man had been charged with non-recent sexual offences alongside a woman who was charged with aiding and abetting additional offences on Thursday.

Due to the nature of the offences, victims are given complete anonymity by law unless they choose to waive that themselves.

“The publication of any information which is likely to lead to the identification of victims is a criminal offence, and can be investigated accordingly,” the PSNI said in a statement this morning.

“The safeguarding of victims and protection of the integrity of any live investigation is at the forefront of all we do as a Police Service.

“With this in mind we are reminding our local communities and media that such speculation is unhelpful and may ultimately have a negative impact on a criminal justice process,” it added.

Police in the North also reminded news editors of their legal obligations including the provisions of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992 and Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Act (Northern Ireland) 2022.