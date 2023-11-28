PSNI launch investigation into Belfast neurologist who was struck off the medical register

PSNI DETECTIVES HAVE launched an investigation into the clinical practices of a former neurologist who was at the centre of Northern Ireland’s largest recall of patients.

The PSNI’s Operation Begrain will probe the work of Dr Michael Watt and an appeal has been issued for former patients to come forward.

A senior detective said the investigation would be “long, protracted and complex”, and that around 20 individuals had come forward already.

In 2018, more than 4,000 of the neurologist’s patients attended recall appointments amid concerns over his clinical practice.

Earlier this month, Dr Watt was struck off the medical register after a tribunal found his fitness to practise was currently impaired and that his professional performance was unacceptable.

The police probe will be jointly led by Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness and Detective Inspector Gina Quinn.

McGuinness said at this stage they are not looking for evidence of specific offences, but are “now in possession of sufficient material” to launch an investigation.

“What I can say is that throughout this investigation from its inception, we will be conducting the investigation with an open mind,” he said.

“What we are seeking is for former patients of Michael Watt to come forward to provide us their lived stories, or people’s representatives who have sadly passed away, to provide us the information that we need to then consider and assess carefully, seek medical and legal advice and then to determine whether there indeed appears to be any criminality, in which case does anything meet the criminal standard for prosecution.”

Police are launching an appeal for those impacted by Dr Watt to come forward about their experience.

Dr Watt worked for the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, and also held private clinics at Hillsborough Private Clinic and the Ulster Independent Clinic.

A dedicated online reporting platform has been created on the PSNI website so people can report their concerns.

McGuinness said: “We would encourage you to use the online reporting form where possible as it will guide you through the questions we need answered and is available 24 hours a day.

“It is the quickest and easiest way to report.

“However, for anyone unable to use the online reporting facility, we have set up a helpline number which will operate between 9.30am and 3.30pm from Monday to Friday.”

He added: “We recognise wholeheartedly that this will be a harrowing time for many.

“Importantly, the webpage includes details of various available support networks.”

McGuinness also said despite the name of his practice being linked to the appeal for witnesses, Dr Watt had not been personally spoken to by police at this time.

“I think it’s realistic to assume that we will at some point speak to Michael Watt and we will obviously have to speak to other members of staff who worked alongside Michael Watt either in the trust or in his private practice in order to conduct an effective investigation,” he said.

With thousands of people being recalled as a result of malpractice, Mr McGuinness said that police did not know how extensive the investigation could become.

“There are some 20 individuals who have come forward and reported concerns to the PSNI and we simply can’t say how many people will respond to this appeal,” he said.

“We know that Michael Watt practised as a consultant neurologist for some 19 years, so therefore treated a large volume of patients, into the thousands.

“You will be aware that patient recall had over 4,000 people recalled for review, we simply don’t know what response we’re going to get from this appeal, we simply don’t know what concerns are out there.”

Quinn said patients who come forward will receive a letter by email from the investigation team explaining how to contact detectives and setting out the next steps.

She said: “Once we have a better understanding of how many people wish to engage with police we will be able to update on predicted timeframes.

“What I can say with confidence at this stage though is it will be a long, protracted and complex investigation.

“We realise this will be a traumatic time for many people and we will endeavour to give regular updates throughout this investigation.”

People can contact the police in relation to the investigation into the clinical practices of Dr Watt.