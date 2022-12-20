Advertisement

Tuesday 20 December 2022
# PSNI
Man (30s) arrested in connection with suspicious death of woman in Northern Ireland
PSNI officers attended the scene of the suspicious death of a woman in Lurgan in Co Armagh.
15 minutes ago

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

PSNI officers attended the scene of the suspicious death of a woman in the Silverwood Green area.

The man arrested is in his 30s.

Enquiries are continuing.

