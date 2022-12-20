Man (30s) arrested in connection with suspicious death of woman in Northern Ireland

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
PSNI officers attended the scene of the suspicious death of a woman in the Silverwood Green area.
The man arrested is in his 30s.
Enquiries are continuing.
