PSNI issue fresh appeal for missing man Dean Patton

THE POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland has issued a renewed appeal for information regarding the disappearance of Dean Patton.

The appeal comes on the 11th anniversary of his disappearance.

Patton was reported last seen on the evening of Wednesday 25 July 2012, near the Eglinton Hotel in Portrush, Co Antrim.

Advertisement

Patton is described as being approximately six feet tall, with dark hair and a tanned complexion.

Detective Inspector Lavery of the PSNI said: “It has now been eleven years since Dean went missing.”

“This period has been understandably difficult for his family and friends and our thoughts remain with them.”

The PSNI are continuing to appeal for anyone who believes that they may have information about Dean Patton’s whereabouts to come forward.

Those who believe they have information can contact the PSNI on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference 770 25/07/12 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.