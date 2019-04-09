This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 9 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSNI says mortar tube and command wire find may have prevented dissident republican attack

The items were discovered in Co Down by a member of the public yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 4:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,932 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4583666

Castlewellan Close up photo of of the discovered device Source: PSNI

THE PSNI BELIEVES the discovered of a horizontal mortar tube and command wire recovered during a security operation in Co Down has prevented an attack on local police by dissident republicans.

The items were discovered on the Drumnaquoile Road in Castlewellan by a member of the public before 3pm yesterday. 

The PSNI implemented a full and extensive clearance operation in the area following the discovery. The operation concluded this afternoon and nothing further has been found. 

The mortar tube and command wire will now be subject to a detailed forensic examination. 

The PSNI’s initial assessment is the items, which are in a fairly good condition relative to other similar devices they have uncovered, had not been at that location for very long. 

The force said they could have been there for as little as one day. 

“While at this stage it is too early to attribute ownership to any particular grouping, it is my belief that dissident republican terrorists are responsible and that this find has undoubtedly prevented an attack on local police,” Detective Inspector Orr of the Crime Operations Terrorism Investigation Unit said. 

Castlewellan 3 crop A photo of the scene of the discovery Source: PSNI

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath had condemned the findings.

“This device could have brought serious harm to the people of our area and or PSNI personnel. This was a disgraceful attempt to murder or injure most probably a passing PSNI patrol,” McGrath said.

This place had no place in the 70s or 80s and it certainly has no place now. People have moved on and these types of actions are not acceptable and have no support in our community. 

“Those responsible need to accept that they progress no one’s agenda but their own and the wider community will condemn this activity and call for it to cease.”

Appeal

The PSNI is now appealing for local people to help them identify those responsible for “leaving the device so close to a public road and to come forward to any information they may have”. 

“We know that the vast majority of people support our police officers and simply want to live in a peaceful society. We will continue to work with communities to disrupt the activities of the small group of people who are intent on using violence,” Detective Inspector Orr said. 

Anyone who knows anything that can assist the investigation is being asked to call 101, quoting reference 721 09/04/19. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie