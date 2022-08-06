Police in the North launch murder investigation following disappearance of Co Tyrone man

POLICE IN THE North have launched a murder investigation following the disappearance of a man from Co Tyrone.

A 50-year-old man was arrested earlier today on suspicion of the murder of 47-year-old Damien Heagney from Cookstown.

Missing

On the 19th of July, the PSNI received a report that Damien Heagney was missing.

And while Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson “is keeping an open mind”, she added that she “believes Damien has sadly been murdered”.

She describes Damien as being around 5′ 10″ tall, of stocky build, and with links to the Tyrone area.

Detective Chief Inspector Wilson says that while Damien was reported missing to police on the 19th July of this year, the PSNI has “established that he was last seen late on the 30th, into the early hours of the 31st December, 2021, in the Dromore area outside Cookstown.”

Arrest

Following the search of a property in the Cookstown area, a 50-year-old man was arrested in suspicion of murder and is currently helping police officers with their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Wilson has appealed for anyone who has any information surrounding Damien’s disappearance to contact the Major Investigation Team detectives.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.