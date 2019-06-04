Police say case of missing Co Down man (55) now being treated as murder

DETECTIVES IN THE North have said a murder investigation has been launched in relation to the disappearance of Co Down man Pat (William) McCormick.

Pat was last seen in the Comber area last Thursday evening.

Detective chief inspector Pete Montgomery said that whilst officers are keeping an open mind, it is their assertion the 55-year-old man has been murdered.

“Pat is 55 and is described as being 5′ 3″ in height, of medium build, with short dark brown hair,” he said. “Ever since he was last seen five days ago, Pat has not been in contact with his family.”

Two people were arrested in the Comber area yesterday – a 26-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping and a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of kidnapping and perverting the course of justice.

They were both re-arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder and remain in custody this evening.

Montgomery said: “Pat was a father of four and his family deserve to know what has happened to him. Today, I’m making an appeal for information about the circumstances leading to Pat’s disappearance.