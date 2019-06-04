This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Police say case of missing Co Down man (55) now being treated as murder

Pat McCormick hasn’t been seen since last Thursday.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 10:26 PM
1 hour ago 6,312 Views No Comments
Pat (William) McCormick
Pat (William) McCormick
DETECTIVES IN THE North have said a murder investigation has been launched in relation to the disappearance of Co Down man Pat (William) McCormick.

Pat was last seen in the Comber area last Thursday evening.

Detective chief inspector Pete Montgomery said that whilst officers are keeping an open mind, it is their assertion the 55-year-old man has been murdered.

“Pat is 55 and is described as being 5′ 3″ in height, of medium build, with short dark brown hair,” he said. “Ever since he was last seen five days ago, Pat has not been in contact with his family.”

Two people were arrested in the Comber area yesterday – a 26-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping and a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of kidnapping and perverting the course of justice.

They were both re-arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder and remain in custody this evening.

Montgomery said: “Pat was a father of four and his family deserve to know what has happened to him. Today, I’m making an appeal for information about the circumstances leading to Pat’s disappearance.

I want to speak to anyone who saw Pat in his car or walking in the Comber area on 30 May. I want to know if he was with anyone? Where did he go? I am also asking if anyone has saw Pat, or had contact with him, since 30 May to let us know.

