Tuesday 8 December 2020
Gun seized during searches as part of probe into activities of the New IRA

The gun was found during a search of land in Cookstown, Tyrone.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 8 Dec 2020, 9:19 PM
THE PSNI HAS said a firearm has been recovered after searches conducted today as part of probes into the New IRA.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit conducted the search of land at Baladoogh Lane in Cookstown, Tyrone. 

During this search, a gun was discovered.

Separately today, PSNI detectives with support from gardaí conducted a search of land at the Killea Reservoir on the border of Derry and Donegal.

Derry city and Strabane area co-ordinator chief superintendent Darrin Jones said: “The search operation today covered a large area of land at the reservoir and officers from the police service were supported by colleagues from An Garda Síochána.”

The PSNI added: “Today’s action is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.”

It’s understood the New IRA was responsible for a number of incidents in the North in recent years.

It admitted responsibility for the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in April 2019. Its apology over the killing was dismissed as “hollow”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

