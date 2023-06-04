Man arrested in Belfast over Cork assault

A MAN WHO was wanted for trial in the Republic of Ireland in relation to an assault in Fermoy, Co Cork, three years ago, has been arrested by the PSNI.

The 36 year old was detained under an international warrant by local response officers in north Belfast yesterday evening.

He was due to be taken before an extradition court in Belfast today.

Sergeant Davey, from the PSNI International Policing Unit, said: “The arrest is an another great example of partnership working between An Garda Siochana, the National Crime Agency, north Belfast response officers and the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit.

“Our determination and commitment to working with international law enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice continues.

“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”