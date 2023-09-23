Off duty PSNI officer arrested at Antrim Hotel and charged over assaults and driving with excess alcohol

AN OFF DUTY police officer has been charged with a number of offences, including driving with excess alcohol, following an incident at a hotel in Ballymena on Thursday.

The 30-year old man was also charged with four counts of common assault, and disorderly behaviour following the police investigation.

Advertisement

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 19 October.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

It is understood that a Professional Standards Department misconduct investigation is also ongoing.