Saturday 6 May 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Northern Ireland
Petrol bomb found outside house in Ballymena overnight
PSNI said the petrol bomb did not explode.
236
0
22 minutes ago

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information following the discovery of a petrol bomb in Ballymena in Co Antrim.

The PSNI said that a window was smashed at a house in the Drumtara area overnight, with the remains of a petrol bomb found on the ground outside this morning.

The petrol bomb failed to ignite.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 672 of 6/5/23.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
