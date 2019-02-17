PSNI launch investigation after pipe bomb explodes near house with young children inside

THE POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland has launched an investigation into the explosion of a pipe bomb near a house where a woman and young children were living.

Residents in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon, Co Armagh were evacuated from their homes after reporting a “loud bang” at around 11.30pm last night.

PSNI and an army bomb disposal unit attended the scene and confirmed that a pipe bomb had been detonated outside the house.

They subsequently discovered a second viable device, which had not detonated, in the area.

Both devices were seized by police and taken away for forensic examination, and there were no reports of any injuries or damage to the property.

Residents who were evacuated have since been allowed to return to their homes.

Detective Sergeant Foley of the PSNI described the incident as “reckless” and said those responsible had “no regard for the safety of others”.

“We are extremely fortunate that we are not dealing with any serious injuries, or worse today,” he said.

“I want to thank all those who were affected by the alert for their patience as we worked to make the scene safe.”

The PSNI appealed for any witnesses to come forward, and particularly anyone who noticed suspicious activity or vehicles in the area.