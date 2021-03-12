#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two PSNI officers injured as patrol car rammed by van near Crossmaglen

The police officers were exiting their vehicle when the van rammed their patrol car.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 12 Mar 2021, 1:35 PM
A police issued photograph of the damaged PSNI patrol car.
Image: PSNI
Image: PSNI

TWO PSNI POLICE officers have been injured when their patrol car was rammed last night.

The officers were on patrol in the Corrasmoo Road area of Cullaville in Crossmaglen, at around 11:20pm when they spotted a dark blue Transit-type van that was causing an obstruction. 

The two constables, in an unmarked car, stopped to talk to the driver but he sped away, ramming the police vehicle as he made his escape.

A police statement said both officers were injured in the collision. One of the constables suffered leg and arm injuries as he was struck as he was exiting his patrol to speak to the driver. His colleague sustained injuries to his wrist and back. 

Newry, Mourne and Down District Commander, Superintendent Norman Haslett described the incident as “cowardly” and said detectives were searching for the driver.

“This was a reckless incident which has left two of our officers injured. These were officers from the local Policing team in Crossmaglen who were carrying out their duties to keep people and the community safe.

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the injuries sustained by our officers, they have been unable to return to duty today,” he said.

“We have also had to take the police vehicle off the road so it can be examined for road worthiness, which affects our service delivery. There is also the impact in terms of our officers and their welfare, as well as the cost of repairs to the vehicle. 

“We are working to locate both the van and the driver involved in this cowardly incident and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or has information which may assist us, to call us. The number to call is 101, and quote reference number 1888 of 11/03/21.” 

