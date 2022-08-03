NI police investigating 57 reports of potential offences at 11 and 12 July bonfires

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating 57 reports of potential offences at bonfires on 11 and 12 July.

Hundreds of bonfires were lit to mark the twelfth of July celebrations.

Potential offences at these bonfires include the theft and destruction of political material, flags, effigies and hate speech.

Bobby Singleton, PSNI assistant chief constable local policing, said police have secured evidence of potential offending, appointed investigators and commenced inquiries for each of the incidents.

“The vast majority of people celebrate their culture peacefully and lawfully and do not want cultural celebrations to be undermined by anti-social behaviour, criminal activity or hate directed towards others,” Singleton said in a statement.

“I’m appealing for anyone with any further information but specifically information on those who may have been responsible for the potential offences to provide it to the police to bring those responsible to justice.”

The PSNI has also engaged with the Public Prosecution Service.

NI police last month launched an investigation after effigies of three politicians were hanged from a bonfire in Co Antrim during 12 July celebrations.

Effigies hanging from a bonfire in Carrickfergus featured photographs of Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald as well as leader of the Alliance Party Naomi Long.

Politicians condemned the incident. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar called it “appalling” and DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said some displays at the celebrations “must be outrightly condemned as wrong”.

Police in Northern Ireland said anyone with information on the incidents being investigated should contact their local neighbourhood policing team on 101, anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or reach out online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.