£40k reward offered for information on murder of 'defenceless man' in Co Antrim

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have renewed an appeal for information about the murder of Glenn Quinn, four years on from the “brutal” attack.

He was killed in Carrickfergus on 4 January 2020, and the PSNI is now offering a £40,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering £20,000 of the reward, while a doner who wishes to remain anonymous has offered the rest.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said she believes the victim was attacked by a group of men some time in the days prior to his body being found at his home in Ashleigh Park on the evening of Saturday, 4 January.

“He was subjected to a shocking and brutal attack inside his own home, a place where he should have been safe and secure,” she said.

“After the cowardly and violent beating, Glenn, who was a defenceless man, was left to die a slow and painful death from serious injuries, which included multiple rib fractures.

Glenn was 47-years-old when he was murdered and is said to have been “well-known and well-liked by all”.

His family believe he was murdered by the South East Antrim Ulster Defence Association (UDA) after speaking out against an attack on a friend’s business.

He was not involved in any criminal activity or paramilitary group.

Glenn Quinn

Detective Inspector Quinn continued: “It’s four years on, and Glenn’s family have had to make it through yet another Christmas without their loved one. Their heartache goes on, and is magnified by the fact that those responsible have not yet been brought to justice.

“There are people out there who know the circumstances and who know who’s responsible.”

She reminded those reluctant to speak up that they can share information anonymously with Crimestoppers, which never traces computer IP address or records calls.

“The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police,” the charity said.

“A reward code must be asked for when speaking to our Contact Centre or when completing an anonymous online form via our website.”

‘Decent and kind-hearted’

Glenn’s sister Lesley Murphy said in a statement that her brother was “just a decent, kind-hearted, big gentleman” who didn’t deserve such a violent end.

“I’ve seen first-hand Glenn’s injuries and what I’ve seen will never leave me.

“What happened to Glenn cannot be allowed to ever happen again.”

She said the perpetrators “targeted a vulnerable member of their own community”.

“A lot has changed over the last four years,” she continued. “Friendships and relationships have ended, allegiances have been severed. Those who once held certain positions in our town, no longer hold any sway.”

“Now is the time to speak up, think of my brother, think of your own family or think of how the £40,000 combined reward could change your life.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or through the charity’s 24/7 Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.