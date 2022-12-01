PSNI search property and seize items as part of probe into attempted murder of police officers

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN Ireland investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane earlier this month have seized a number of items from properties in the town.

The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit are probing a bomb attack on two officers, with investigators calling the incident an attempted murder.

This evening, detectives conducted a search at a property in the Innisfree Gardens area of Strabane.

A number of items have been seized and taken away for further forensic examination, a spokesperson said.

The attempted murder investigation is continuing and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

The two officers had been on patrol on 17 November at Mount Carmel Heights, when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle.

Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security alert in the area, affecting more than 1,000 residents and leaving some children unable to get to school the following day.

The dissident republican group the New IRA claimed responsibility for the bomb attack.

The Irish News said the group had issued a statement saying it had carried out the attack using a recognised codeword.

Police had previously said the involvement of the New IRA was a “strong line of inquiry”.