Houses evacuated as PSNI attend number of security alerts in Derry

A NUMBER OF homes in Derry have been evacuated as the Police Service of Northern Ireland attend a number of security alerts in the city.

In an alert this morning, the PSNI said the alerts are at Iniscarn Road, Harty Court, Strand Road and Moss Park, and warned of “major disruption” in affected areas.

Police say the roads are closed to the public as they deal with the alerts.

We‘re dealing with Security Alerts at Iniscarn Road, Harty Court, Strand Road and Moss Park.



This is going to cause Major Disruption. Houses will be evacuated so please be on hand to help affected family, friends or neighbours. We can only apologise for the inconvenience. — PSNI DC&S District (@PSNIDCSDistrict) April 21, 2019 Source: PSNI DC&S District /Twitter

“A number of homes in the area have been evacuated and local diversions are in place,” police said in a statement.

“There are no further details at this time.”