This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 21 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Houses evacuated as PSNI attend number of security alerts in Derry

Police say a number of roads are closed to the public as they deal with the alerts.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 9:20 AM
39 minutes ago 3,588 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4601400
Police Service of Northern Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Police Service of Northern Ireland
Police Service of Northern Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

A NUMBER OF homes in Derry have been evacuated as the Police Service of Northern Ireland attend a number of security alerts in the city.

In an alert this morning, the PSNI said the alerts are at Iniscarn Road, Harty Court, Strand Road and Moss Park, and warned of “major disruption” in affected areas.

Police say the roads are closed to the public as they deal with the alerts.

“A number of homes in the area have been evacuated and local diversions are in place,” police said in a statement.

“There are  no further details at this time.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie