PSNI arrest man and seize €34k of cannabis in UVF drug dealing investigation

DETECTIVES FROM THE Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have arrested a 43-year-old man with £30,000 (€34,000) of cannabis.

The arrest happened during a raid in east Belfast today as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to East Belfast UVF.

The man was arrested after the cannabis was seized along with a sum of cash.

He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “This is a significant seizure of Class B drugs which have now been safely removed from our streets and community.

“It demonstrates the PCTF’s ongoing commitment to safeguard local people, and to tackle the supply, use and harrowing consequences of illegal drugs.”

“Those involved with illicit drugs are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control. They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way.”

“I’m keen to thank local people for their continued support, and would encourage anyone with information to contact us.”