Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 15 September 2022
Advertisement

PSNI arrest man and seize €34k of cannabis in UVF drug dealing investigation

A PSNI detective said buying drugs put money ‘straight into the hands of paramilitaries’.

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 15 Sep 2022, 8:11 PM
15 minutes ago 427 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5867864
Image: PSNI
Image: PSNI

DETECTIVES FROM THE  Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have arrested a 43-year-old man with £30,000 (€34,000) of cannabis.

The arrest happened during a raid in east Belfast today as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to East Belfast UVF.

The man was arrested after the cannabis was seized along with a sum of cash.

He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property. 

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “This is a significant seizure of Class B drugs which have now been safely removed from our streets and community.

“It demonstrates the PCTF’s ongoing commitment to safeguard local people, and to tackle the supply, use and harrowing consequences of illegal drugs.”

“Those involved with illicit drugs are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control. They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way.”

“I’m keen to thank local people for their continued support, and would encourage anyone with information to contact us.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie