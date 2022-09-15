PSNI arrest man and seize €34k of cannabis in UVF drug dealing investigation

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
DETECTIVES FROM THE Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have arrested a 43-year-old man with £30,000 (€34,000) of cannabis.
The arrest happened during a raid in east Belfast today as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to East Belfast UVF.
The man was arrested after the cannabis was seized along with a sum of cash.
He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.
Detective Inspector Maguire said: “This is a significant seizure of Class B drugs which have now been safely removed from our streets and community.
“It demonstrates the PCTF’s ongoing commitment to safeguard local people, and to tackle the supply, use and harrowing consequences of illegal drugs.”
“Those involved with illicit drugs are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control. They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way.”
“I’m keen to thank local people for their continued support, and would encourage anyone with information to contact us.”
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS