Two arrests after man in his 30s stabbed after leaving pub in Tyrone

THE PSNI HAS arrested two men following a serious assault in Tyrone in the early hours this morning.

After 1.20am, three men left a pub and were attacked by a number of men on the street in The Square in Moy.

One of the men, aged 31, received a serious stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Two other men, aged 27 and 33, sustained a number of injuries during the incident and also received treatment in hospital.

The two males, aged 18 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. They remain in custody at this time.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.