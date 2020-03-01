This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 1 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two arrests after man in his 30s stabbed after leaving pub in Tyrone

The man is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

By Sean Murray Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 4:02 PM
40 minutes ago 2,103 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5028546
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

THE PSNI HAS arrested two men following a serious assault in Tyrone in the early hours this morning.

After 1.20am, three men left a pub and were attacked by a number of men on the street in The Square in Moy.

One of the men, aged 31, received a serious stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable. 

Two other men, aged 27 and 33, sustained a number of injuries during the incident and also received treatment in hospital.

The two males, aged 18 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. They remain in custody at this time.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie