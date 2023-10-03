Advertisement

Tuesday 3 October 2023
# Scam
Police issue warning after Chinese student in Northern Ireland scammed out of £200,000
The PSNI said it received two similar reports last year of scammers who had targeted Chinese students studying in Belfast.
1 hour ago

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have issued a warning after an international student from China studying in the North was scammed out of £200,000 (€230,845). 

In a fake phone call from someone in recent weeks, the woman was told she was suspected of being involved in money laundering.

Two other men posing as officers from ‘Beijing Police’ spoke with her and threatened her with arrest if she didn’t pay £200,000.

After transferral of the funds, the woman never heard from the men again.

“This is a really despicable, calculated crime,” PSNI Detective Superintendent Richard Thornton said.

“These fraudsters contacted the student online, and even went as far as dressing in uniforms claiming to be officers from ‘Beijing Police’. These fraudsters went to great lengths to make themselves appear genuine, but that’s the last thing they were,” Thornton said. 

The PSNI received two similar reports last year of scammers who had targeted Chinese students studying in Belfast. They lost a total of £105,000 (€121,114) to fraudsters who claimed they were from the ‘Chinese Embassy’ and ‘Chinese Police’.

“Being aware of the signs of scams can help prevent these fraudulent crimes and keep people and their money safe,” Thornton said. 

“The reality is scammers will stop at nothing to trick you out of your money, for your loss and their gain. Being scam aware can make all the difference.”

The PSNI said the easiest way to stop a scam is to apply these five rules

  • Always hang up the call immediately
  • Always delete texts requesting personal information or bank account details
  • Never call the number back
  • Never click on links in text, or respond to unsolicited texts
  • Never transfer money to another account.

The PSNI said it’s important to make clear you should never transfer money to another account having received a call from someone you do not know.

People who have been a victim of a scam can report it to the PSNI on 101, to your bank immediately, online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

