Psychiatric Nurses Association escalates action and announces three more strike days

THE PSYCHIATRIC NURSES Association (PNA) is escalating its industrial action as it this evening announced three days of strikes.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PNA meeting in Portlaoise today agreed that psychiatric nurses will strike for a further three days on 19, 20 and 21 February.

Until now, the PNA had only participated in an overtime ban and has not held full days of strike action.

The PNA is demanding proposals to address the recruitment and retention crisis in psychiatric nursing.

These three strike days are in addition to the strike days already due to take place next week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

PNA general secretary Peter Hughes said the decision by the NEC on three further strike days demonstrates the deep frustration of psychiatric nurses at the “lack of resolve and urgency by the government to bring forward realistic proposals that acknowledge the extent of the recruitment and retention crisis in nursing”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland yesterday in relation to the INMO strike, Communications Minister Richard Bruton said the government believes engagement is needed and that the Workplace Relations Commission and Labour Court could be useful.

Asked whether the government is prepared to discuss pay increases with the nurses, he said this would only be possible as part of a wider discussion on public sector pay.

Yesterday marked the third day of industrial action taken by INMO nurses and midwives over a dispute about pay and working conditions.

Three further strike days are planned next week by the INMO for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Strikes were also announced over the weekend for 19 and 21 February.