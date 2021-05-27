#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 27 May 2021
Advertisement

Varadkar confirms pub and restaurant rules around time limits will be reviewed in a 'few weeks'

There was fury from TDs both inside and outside government over the new rules.

By Christina Finn Thursday 27 May 2021, 2:39 PM
27 minutes ago 3,159 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5449734
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has confirmed that the government will review the new Failte Ireland guidelines for pubs and restaurants “in a few weeks time”. 

Yesterday, after the guidelines were released, The Journal reported that the government was open to easing the rules further as the summer progresses and the vaccine roll out ramps up. 

Over the course of Wednesday, there was fury from TDs both inside and outside government, as well from those in the industry, who questioned the 11.30 pm curfew, the ban on live music, and in particular, the 105-minute time limit earmarked to be in place for indoor dining where there is social distancing of just one metre between tables.

The issue was raised with the Tánaiste this afternoon in Leaders’ Questions with Sinn Féin’s Imelda Munster stating that the rules were “illogical and unfair”, calling on Varadkar to scrap the time limit rule.

The Tánaiste said the time limit rule is there to prevent diners that are in the same dining room for longer than two hours being considered close contacts. 

He said the rules are “more liberal” than they were last year, but said the guidelines announced yesterday “are not the final word on this”. 

Related Reads

26.05.21 New pub and restaurant rules 'savaged' by TDs as Tánaiste indicates further changes into the summer
26.05.21 Outdoor tables in beer gardens and restaurants limited to six adults as closing time stays at 11.30pm

The rules can be reviewed in a few weeks time, he said.

He explained that the rules for indoor dining in hotels are different (there is no time limit) as the restaurants should only be open to residents that are staying in the hotel. 

The hotel restaurant should not be open for people outside. If they find that people not staying in the hotel are dining in the restaurant, then the rules “may need to aligned if they do that”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, Sinn Féin Health spokesperson David Cullinane said restaurants should be trusted now rather than putting rules in place that just won’t work.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie