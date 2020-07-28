This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

At least 2,450 jobs lost in Dublin pub sector since March, publican reps say

The LVA has indicated there may also be further significant job losses ahead.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 12:17 PM
1 hour ago 3,448 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5161830
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

AT LEAST 2,450 jobs have been lost in the Dublin pub sector since pubs closed their doors in March, according to the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA). 

This represents more than one in every five of the 12,000 jobs generated by Dublin pubs before the beginning of the crisis, the LVA said. 

“At the outset of this crisis, pubs in Dublin and across the country acknowledged the need to close our doors for the good of public health,” LVA chief executive Donall O’Keeffe said. 

This continues to be the responsible course of action, but it has had a real and serious economic impact on the pub sector in Dublin.

On 15 July, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that, on the advice of NPHET, the Phase Four plan to reopen all pubs on 20 July was to be delayed by three weeks after the number of new confirmed cases rose in the previous two weeks. 

The following day, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil that there is no guarantee that pubs will reopen on 10 August. 

Varadkar said he could not say if pubs will reopen on that date, but said they certainly will not be opening before that date. 

“We’re not saying they will open on the 10th of August – we are saying they will open no sooner than the 10th of August.”

Related Reads

28.07.20 Department of Social Protection: 'The PUP is not paid to people who leave the country to live elsewhere, or who go on holidays abroad'
27.07.20 On the pandemic unemployment payment? The Taoiseach says you should be seeking work
27.07.20 Heather Humphreys: 'If you're permanently unemployed, then you should be looking for work'

Further job losses

The LVA has indicated there may also be further significant job losses ahead, with almost one in three Dublin pubs yet to reopen and any pubs that do open operating at 50% capacity or less.

The association also confirmed that ten pubs across Dublin have ceased trading since the closure in mid March, including The Queens in Dalkey, The Donaghmede Inn and The Cardiff Inn, Finglas.  

“Almost one third of the pubs in Dublin are yet to reopen and their viability is further threatened every additional day they remain closed. Any business or employer would struggle if they had no income for 40% of a year, which is the situation facing pubs who will not open before 10 August,” O’Keeffe said.

“A further tangible sign of that struggle comes in the form of the 10 Dublin pubs who have ceased trading and decided to keep their doors closed for good.

The loss of these businesses will be felt by the workers, the publicans involved and by their local communities. Sadly these are unlikely to be the last Dublin pubs to take such a step this year. 

O’Keeffe said they “expect there will be significant further redundancies should the public health situation require additional delays in the reopening of pubs”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“As it is, even those pubs who are trading have had to let some workers go and/or reduce the number of hours and level of salary provided to account for pub capacity being reduced to 50% or less of their pre-crisis levels,” he said. 

“These problems are multiplied for pubs who are not in a situation to take in any income.

This time last year, Dublin pubs were having difficulty finding sufficient staff, such were the number of jobs being created. How that picture has now changed.

“To what extent the employment outlook further darkens will depend on the trading situation and the public health prognosis in the weeks and months ahead,” O’Keeffe said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie