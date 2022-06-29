Man due in court over petrol bomb attack on South Dublin pub

A MAN WILL appear in court later this morning charged over an alleged petrol bomb attack on a pub in South Dublin.

The incident occurred at midnight on 18 June at the Lough Inn pub on Loughlinstown Drive.

There were no injuries, but there was damage to the pub’s interior.

This morning gardaí said a man in his 20s, who was arrested as part of the investigation into an alleged incident of criminal damage to a licensed premise, has now been charged.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Dun Laoghaire District Court at 10:30am.