#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 29 June 2022
Advertisement

Man due in court over petrol bomb attack on South Dublin pub

There were no injuries but there was damage to the pub’s interior.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 29 Jun 2022, 7:21 AM
1 hour ago 4,025 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5802685
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN WILL appear in court later this morning charged over an alleged petrol bomb attack on a pub in South Dublin.

The incident occurred at midnight on 18 June at the Lough Inn pub on Loughlinstown Drive.

There were no injuries, but there was damage to the pub’s interior.

This morning gardaí said a man in his 20s, who was arrested as part of the investigation into an alleged incident of criminal damage to a licensed premise, has now been charged. 

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Dun Laoghaire District Court at 10:30am.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie