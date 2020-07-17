'It's a kick in the teeth': Publicans call for special treatment amid fear of reopening delays

WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT on Wednesday by the government that pubs won’t be able to reopen on Monday, publicans across the country expressed their discontent with the additional delays.

Publicans concerned about the future of their businesses spoke to TheJournal.ie in the wake of their announcement – and outlined their concerns that they say need to be addressed by the government.

These concerns included house parties and the potential financial impacts that many publicans will face due to being shuttered for several months.

After being briefed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), Cabinet decided that due to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the reopening of pubs and increases to the size of gatherings would be postponed to 10 August at the earliest.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil yesterday that while 10 August is the date they are aiming for, it could be pushed back depending “on how the virus behaves.”

“We are not saying they will open again on 10 August. We are saying they will open no sooner than 10 August,” said Varadkar.

Varadkar says the vast majority of publicans are responsible. He says he can't say the pubs will open on the 10 Aug, and they will not reopen any sooner. It will depend on the numbers, says the Tánaiste — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) July 16, 2020 Source: Christina Finn /Twitter

House Parties

One of the biggest concerns for publicans is the lack of action by the government on house parties.

The Chief Executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland Padraig Cribbens questioned the actions that the government was taking to stop house parties.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Cribbens raised the possibility of banning the sale of alcohol in supermarkets to stop parties from taking place.

“The VFI is asking is it appropriate for Government to consider a ban on the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off licences as a means of countering the threat posed by house parties,” said Cribbens in a statement.

Former Green Party councillor and owner of the Spirit Store, Mark Deary, said that the government needs to be seen to be doing more about tackling house parties.

“They really need to get on top of this house party business,” said Deary, while also explaining that there needs to be a distinction made between large-scale city pubs, and smaller rural pubs that would accommodate mostly regulars.

“Very small family pubs are important, and they’re a very different beast to larger city pubs,” said Deary.

According to Deary, the government should take a different approach and closing all pubs that don’t operate as restaurants is “too blunt an instrument”.

Incoming VFI president and owner of Moynihan’s Bar in Wicklow, Paul Moynihan, has said that there are major financial implications for pub owners surrounding the delays.

“It’s devastating, it really is. It’s a kick in the teeth,” said Moynihan, who believes that by opening the pubs that the number of house parties would be reduced.

The Licenced Vintners Association (LVA) called on the government yesterday to provide “special treatment” for the pub sector.

“Well if pubs are going to be singled out by the Government, then we deserve special treatment. No other industry is being told they can’t return to work. No other business owners or staff are being told they can’t earn a living for 40% of the year,” said Donall O’Keeffe, the Chief Executive of the LVA.

As part of the LVA’s suggestions, they want to see significant grants of between €20,000 and €50,000 depending on their licence band. Alongside this, they want extensions to the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme as long as social distancing measures are in place, and for VAT rates to be reduced until the end of the year.

Moynihan agreed with the proposals outlined by the LVA, particularly around calling for a reduction in the VAT rate for on-trade alcohol for the remainder of the year as well as providing grants.

According to Moynihan, grants have to be what the government provides to pubs rather than loans.

“The last thing a publican needs at the moment is another loan,” said Moynihan, calling for grants to help small pubs get back up and running.

There are currently small business grants available from local authorities, with Restart Grants reaching a maximum of 10,000 to allow business owners to help with reopening costs.

“There will, of course, be casualties,” said Moynihan on the potential of small pubs shuttering due to being unable to trade for the last five months.

For Deary, he invested in additional safeguard measures in anticipation of opening on Monday. As he doesn’t currently have an income stream, any grant support would be “extremely helpful”.

Eoghan Herity, of Herity’s Bar in Louth, said that the government would need to introduce a “serious stimulus package” for rural pubs to get back operating when they can reopen their doors.

Concerns about the mental health of their regular customers were also in consideration by Herity and Moynihan.

“You’re nearly a social servant. There are no fat-cat publicans in small rural villages,” said Herity.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Varadkar agreed that it was a “hammer blow” for publicans to not be able to open.

-additional reporting by Christina Finn