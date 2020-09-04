This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Public appeal made for help in tracing whereabouts of man missing from Tipperary

Anthony Mangan’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 4 Sep 2020, 8:25 AM
48 minutes ago 4,376 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5195303
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN TIPPERARY are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 31-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday. 

Anthony Mangan was last seen in Newcastle, Co Tipperary and is described as 5’9 in height, of thin build and with short black hair.

When last seen Anthony was wearing dark jeans and a dark hoodie. He has access to an 08 C blue Peugeot 207 car.

Gardaí and Anthony’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

