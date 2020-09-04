Public appeal made for help in tracing whereabouts of man missing from Tipperary

GARDAÍ IN TIPPERARY are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 31-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Anthony Mangan was last seen in Newcastle, Co Tipperary and is described as 5’9 in height, of thin build and with short black hair.

When last seen Anthony was wearing dark jeans and a dark hoodie. He has access to an 08 C blue Peugeot 207 car.

Gardaí and Anthony’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.