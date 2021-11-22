#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 22 November 2021
Public appeal made to solve 30-year-old mystery of body discovered in Meath

A portrait of the deceased man will be revealed on Crimecall tonight in a bid to finally identify him.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 22 Nov 2021, 5:50 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ ARE TO appeal to the public on Crimecall tonight to help them to uncover the identity of a deceased man discovered in Bracetown, Co Meath 30 years ago.

Earlier this month, working from an old post-mortem file photograph, portrait artist Lynn Kennedy was commissioned to sketch the deceased man.

The portrait will be revealed on Crimecall tonight in a bid to finally identify him.

On 18 April 1991, a council worker discovered a man’s body in a council yard in Bracetown, Co Meath.

Gardaí did not suspect any foul play in the man’s death, but due to the absence of any personal ID, Gardaí were unable to identify him.

Local enquiries by Gardaí yielded potential sightings of the man in a pub in Ratoath the night before. Some locals recalled meeting a man with a Liverpool accent while others thought he may have been Scottish or Irish.

The deceased was described as being 45-55 years of age, 5ft 5in in height and of medium build. He had brown eyes and light, and was balding with brown hair that was greying on the sides.

He wore a grey, herringbone tweed jacket, labelled ‘Taldy Madrid’, a white shirt labelled ‘Luigi Rossi’, grey trousers and very worn, black, zip-up boots (size 8).

Extensive investigations at that time by Gardaí and Interpol failed to uncover any firm leads and at this point the man’s remains were laid to rest in St Mary’s cemetery in Navan.

In 2021, the case was re-examined following a review by the Garda Missing Persons Unit and Gardaí in Trim, led by Detective Sergeant, Lee Gavin.

Following an exhumation, the remains underwent forensic testing in the hope that advances in forensic science could now help identify the man, but unfortunately an adequate DNA profile could not be generated.

Gardaí are now hoping that the new portrait of the deceased will help to finally identify the man so they can restore his name to him and inform his family.

Crimecall airs on RTÉ One at 9.35pm tonight.

Garda contacts:  

  • Crimecall: 1800 40 50 60; Freetext 50123; email: crimecall@garda.ie
  • Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111
  • Trim Garda Station: 046 9481540  

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

