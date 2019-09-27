Public asked to 'express interest' in 500 affordable homes planned for south Dublin

THE PUBLIC IS being asked to express interest in 500 new homes set to be built by South Dublin County Council.

The council aims to build up to 4,500 homes across south Dublin over the coming years, more than 70% of which will be social and affordable housing, under a €1 billion investment plan.

It is planned that of the 500 affordable homes, 300 will be in Killinarden, Tallaght, 135 in phase one of the recently approved Clonburris Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) scheme and 100 homes in Rathcoole.

The council – which was recently allocated €18 million by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government – is now asking members of the public to express their interest in the first 500 affordable homes it plans to build.

This initial engagement, it said, “is to allow the council to gauge the level of interest generally prior to finalising its plans.”

It warned, however, that this “is not a waiting list” for new homes and will not determine priority.

The council has said the final purchase price of the affordable housing has not yet been determined but is likely to be below €300,000.

Daniel McLoughlin, Chief Executive of South Dublin County Council, has said: “The delivery of affordable housing is a significant but challenging element of our housing strategy.

“We hope that early engagement with potential applicants will serve us well in understanding sentiment around this issue and guide us in our decision-making.”

Further information on eligibility and income limits are expected to be published by the government in the coming months.