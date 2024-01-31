Public invited to have their say on early plans for new greenway projects in Co Cork

PUBLIC CONSULTATIONS ON early-stage plans for two new greenway projects in Co Cork are now open for submissions.

Cork County Council is inviting members of the public to have their say on the Skibbereen Sections of the West Cork Greenway and the Cork to Kinsale Greenway.

Both projects are at phase one concept and feasibility stage. This involves the development of the study area, investigating the constraints within the area to examine the feasibility of the project and optioneering of the proposed route.

It is proposed that for the West Cork Greenway, all routes will originate in Skibbereen and connect to the communities of Baltimore, Schull and Drimoleague.

For the Cork to Kinsale Greenway, it is proposed to develop a suitable route creating connectivity between Cork City and Kinsale.

The projects are being funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII) Greenway Programme and will follow the Code of Best Practice for National and Regional Greenways, the council said.

The public consultations are designed to provide information on the projects and to invite feedback that the design team should consider.

Chetwynd Viaduct. Cork County Council Cork County Council

The first public consultation for the West Cork Greenway – Skibbereen Sections will be online until 23 February, with information also available to view at Skibbereen Library during the consultation period.

The first public consultation for the Cork Kinsale Greenway will be online until 29 February.

In-person events will also be held at the Viaduct Restaurant on Wednesday, 7 February 2024 from 2pm to 8pm and in Kinsale Library on Thursday, 8 February from 2pm to 8pm.

Information will also be available to view at Kinsale Library during the consultation period.

Alternatively, submissions can also be made by post to Greenways, Cork National Roads Office, Richmond, Glanmire, Cork, T45 WA44.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Councillor Frank O’Flynn, is encouraging communities to have their say in order to ensure that the greenways “align with the needs of residents and businesses in the area”.

“Our common goal is to provide greenways that are sustainable, accessible, safe, and attractive for locals and visitors alike.”