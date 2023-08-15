Paramedics and GSOC investigators among planned doubling of public sector apprenticeships

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced a number of new public sector apprenticeship programmes today that will be open to people who do not hold third level qualifications.
Last year, 373 apprentices were registered with public sector employers such as the civil service, the Defence Forces and local authorities. The Government plans to increase this to 750 apprentices by 2025.
Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris announced the extended plan today alongside Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Pascal Donohoe.
Minister Harris said it is not enough for Government to “simply encourage businesses and learners to consider an apprenticeship” and that the Government should instead “open itself up to apprenticeship opportunities”.
The new programmes will include:
All Government departments, HSE, and the Local Government Management Agency will report on how they intend to meet the proportionate targets set.
The local authorities and the HSE will recruit at least five craft apprentices per organisation annually.
There are currently 20 existing public sector apprenticeship programmes across areas like cybersecurity, accounting technician, recruitment, heavy vehicle mechanics and stonecutting and stonemasonry.
“This is part of the cultural change we are trying to bring about in Ireland where people see an apprenticeship as another way of getting a third level qualification,” Minister Harris said.
Minister Donohoe added: “We know in so many other economies across Europe, apprenticeship programmes are such a valuable way in which they develop the skills that employers and their economy needs. And also which they can respond back to the needs that are there to build workforces of the future as well, to meet the needs of an economy and the needs of the society.”
