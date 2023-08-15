Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 15 August 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie Paramedic unit ambulances outside the St. Vincent's Emergency Department.
# YOU'RENOTFIRED
Paramedics and GSOC investigators among planned doubling of public sector apprenticeships
Minister Harris said the expansion of public sector apprenticeships is part of a cultural change the government are trying to bring about in Ireland.
1.8k
3
45 minutes ago

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced a number of new public sector apprenticeship programmes today that will be open to people who do not hold third level qualifications.

Last year, 373 apprentices were registered with public sector employers such as the civil service, the Defence Forces and local authorities. The Government plans to increase this to 750 apprentices by 2025. 

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris announced the extended plan today alongside Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Pascal Donohoe. 

Minister Harris said it is not enough for Government to “simply encourage businesses and learners to consider an apprenticeship” and that the Government should instead “open itself up to apprenticeship opportunities”. 

The new programmes will include: 

  • A digital marketing and media programme; 
  • An Executive Officer (EO) generalist programme; 
  • A planning technician programme; 
  • A NFQ level 5 Healthcare Assistant programme; 
  • An Architectural Technician programme; 
  • A Civil Technician programme; 
  • A Junior Investigator programme in Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission; 
  • A paramedic programme in the health service. 
  • An Irish language specialists programme

All Government departments, HSE, and the Local Government Management Agency will report on how they intend to meet the proportionate targets set.

The local authorities and the HSE will recruit at least five craft apprentices per organisation annually.

There are currently 20 existing public sector apprenticeship programmes across areas like cybersecurity, accounting technician, recruitment, heavy vehicle mechanics and stonecutting and stonemasonry.

“This is part of the cultural change we are trying to bring about in Ireland where people see an apprenticeship as another way of getting a third level qualification,” Minister Harris said. 

Minister Donohoe added: “We know in so many other economies across Europe, apprenticeship programmes are such a valuable way in which they develop the skills that employers and their economy needs. And also which they can respond back to the needs that are there to build workforces of the future as well, to meet the needs of an economy and the needs of the society.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Matthews
jane.matthews@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     