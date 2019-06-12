This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 12 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Public sector hoovering up office space in capital as it's becoming Dublin's fastest growing employer

Over 4,900 jobs were created in public administration last year, according to the latest Savills Ireland report.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 6:00 AM
13 minutes ago 403 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4677063
File photo. Dublin city
Image: Shutterstock/islavicek
File photo. Dublin city
File photo. Dublin city
Image: Shutterstock/islavicek

A SURGE IN public sector jobs has meant it has taken a big share of office space in Dublin over the last year.

According to the latest report from Savills Ireland, public administration and defence is Dublin’s fastest growing jobs sector, with around 4,900 new positions taken up in the past year – a rise of 14.7%. 

Recent moves have seen the Department of Health going from Hawkins House to the newly refurbished Miesian Plaza, and the NTMA switching from the Treasury Building to No 1 Dublin Landings.

A number of State bodies also acquired new office space in the first three months of this year, with Tailte Éireann – a government agency formed from the merger of the Property Registration Authority, Ordnance Survey Ireland and the Valuation Office – pre-letting 16,722 sq metres of space at the Distillers Building in Smithfield.

The Central Bank has also agreed to acquire blocks 4 and 5 at Dublin Landings, which is currently under development.

Savills’ report estimates that the average office employee in Dublin now occupies 10.3 sq metres of space. This increase of 4,900 jobs in public administration should then translate into a requirement for approximately 50,000 sq metres of additional business space.

Dr John McCartney, head of research at Savills who wrote the report, said the impact of the public sector on the office market in Dublin had gone “relatively unnoticed” with the announcements by large multinationals in the ICT sector “overshadowing its significance”.

“However, since 2012, take-up of office space by public sector bodies has risen by over 1,000%, which reflects significant jobs growth in the sector – particularly since 2015, when the recruitment embargo was lifted,” he said.

This increase of jobs in the public sector in Dublin comes at a time when the government currently has no further plans to introduce more decentralisation programmes.

In February, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe said in response to a parliamentary question that when the Fianna Fáil government’s decentralisation plan of the early 2000s was axed in 2011, over 3,400 civil servant posts had been moved out of Dublin.

“The proportion of civil servants working outside Dublin is now in the region of just over 50%,” Donohoe said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie