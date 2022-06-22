#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 22 June 2022
Advertisement

High-earning public servants to have their pay restored in July

The public servants due to have their pay restored include medical consultants, members of the judiciary and some CEOs.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 22 Jun 2022, 7:25 AM
28 minutes ago 3,447 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5796534
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Irina Shatilova
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Irina Shatilova

HIGH EARNERS IN the public service are due to have their pay restored to pre-austerity levels in July.

The public servants due to have their pay restored include medical consultants, certain members of the judiciary, and CEOs of State bodies.

Financial Emergency (Fempi) legislation was used to cut the pay of public servants as part of the austerity measures introduced following the financial crash of 2008.

Salary rates up to €150,000, which account for 99% of the public service, have already been fully restored.

Legislation passed by the Oireachtas in 2017, supported by Government and opposition parties including Sinn Féin and Labour, provided for completion of restoration for those earning over €150,000 to take place no later than 1 July 2022.

The number of public servants who are due pay restoration next month is estimated to be approximately 4,000 – over 90% of whom are medical consultants who will receive increases ranging from 1.7% to 10%.

Other posts impacted include some CEOs, judges and senior civil servants.

It is understood that this pay restoration will cost around €30 million for the remainder of 2022.

Not permissible to delay

A Government source noted that in advance of the restoration date, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform sought legal advice to establish whether the Government had any discretion in relation to the remaining restoration.

Related Reads

21.06.22 Help for renters, pension and social welfare increases as 'more room to manoeuvre' in Budget
20.06.22 Government's 'objective' to cut childcare costs before Christmas - Taoiseach
16.06.22 Varadkar 'not ruling out' new cost-of-living measures before Budget

The legal advice received confirmed it was not permissible to amend or delay the terms of restoration either within the current legislation or by means of further legislation.

It is understood the legal advice indicated the Government had no basis not to proceed with the restoration. On this basis, the restoration will take place on 1 July in accordance with the law.

Public Servants who benefit from Fempi restoration are not eligible for further pay increases in the year of restoration.

The unwinding of Fempi has been underway since 2015 and this final instalment effectively brings the curtain down on the Fempi era of pay cuts in the public service, which began in 2009 with the first series of public sector pay reductions and comprised four separate pieces of legislation.

Ministers and office holders do not benefit from this restoration.

Meanwhile, the Government has signalled that public sector pay talks may resume shortly.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Negotiations at the Workplace Relations Commission ended last Friday without agreement after trade unions said the Government’s offer of wage increases fell far short of inflation.

With reporting by Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie