High-earning public servants to have their pay restored in July

HIGH EARNERS IN the public service are due to have their pay restored to pre-austerity levels in July.

The public servants due to have their pay restored include medical consultants, certain members of the judiciary, and CEOs of State bodies.

Financial Emergency (Fempi) legislation was used to cut the pay of public servants as part of the austerity measures introduced following the financial crash of 2008.

Salary rates up to €150,000, which account for 99% of the public service, have already been fully restored.

Advertisement

Legislation passed by the Oireachtas in 2017, supported by Government and opposition parties including Sinn Féin and Labour, provided for completion of restoration for those earning over €150,000 to take place no later than 1 July 2022.

The number of public servants who are due pay restoration next month is estimated to be approximately 4,000 – over 90% of whom are medical consultants who will receive increases ranging from 1.7% to 10%.

Other posts impacted include some CEOs, judges and senior civil servants.

It is understood that this pay restoration will cost around €30 million for the remainder of 2022.

Not permissible to delay

A Government source noted that in advance of the restoration date, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform sought legal advice to establish whether the Government had any discretion in relation to the remaining restoration.

The legal advice received confirmed it was not permissible to amend or delay the terms of restoration either within the current legislation or by means of further legislation.

It is understood the legal advice indicated the Government had no basis not to proceed with the restoration. On this basis, the restoration will take place on 1 July in accordance with the law.

Public Servants who benefit from Fempi restoration are not eligible for further pay increases in the year of restoration.

The unwinding of Fempi has been underway since 2015 and this final instalment effectively brings the curtain down on the Fempi era of pay cuts in the public service, which began in 2009 with the first series of public sector pay reductions and comprised four separate pieces of legislation.

Ministers and office holders do not benefit from this restoration.

Meanwhile, the Government has signalled that public sector pay talks may resume shortly.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Negotiations at the Workplace Relations Commission ended last Friday without agreement after trade unions said the Government’s offer of wage increases fell far short of inflation.

With reporting by Christina Finn