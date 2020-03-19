This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 19 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Efforts underway to resolve issue after thousands of public sector workers didn't get paid today

The National Shared Services Office is aware of the issue and working to resolve it.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 11:13 AM
1 hour ago 29,653 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5051093
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Hadrian
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Hadrian

THOUSANDS OF PUBLIC sector workers did not receive their wages into their bank accounts today.

The National Shared Services Office (NSSO), which falls under the remit of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and oversees payroll services for several State bodies and departments, said it is aware of the issue and trying to resolve it.

An NSSO spokesperson said the issue has affected approximately 6,300 public servants and is expected to be resolved today.

“All affected departments have been contacted and the NSSO is working to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” a department spokesperson added.

In a message sent to employees, the NSSO its finance unit is “aware that salaries due to fortnightly paid staff has not landed in respective bank accounts”.

The NSSO said the matter is currently being investigated by the Payroll Shared Service Centre and that “an update will issue as soon as we know more”.

In a statement, the NSSO said it is “working very hard to resolve this issue as a matter of urgency and have the full salary credited to [employees'] accounts as soon as possible”.

The NSSO added that it wished to “sincerely apologise to the staff affected”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie