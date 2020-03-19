Efforts underway to resolve issue after thousands of public sector workers didn't get paid today

THOUSANDS OF PUBLIC sector workers did not receive their wages into their bank accounts today.

The National Shared Services Office (NSSO), which falls under the remit of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and oversees payroll services for several State bodies and departments, said it is aware of the issue and trying to resolve it.

An NSSO spokesperson said the issue has affected approximately 6,300 public servants and is expected to be resolved today.

“All affected departments have been contacted and the NSSO is working to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” a department spokesperson added.

In a message sent to employees, the NSSO its finance unit is “aware that salaries due to fortnightly paid staff has not landed in respective bank accounts”.

The NSSO said the matter is currently being investigated by the Payroll Shared Service Centre and that “an update will issue as soon as we know more”.

In a statement, the NSSO said it is “working very hard to resolve this issue as a matter of urgency and have the full salary credited to [employees'] accounts as soon as possible”.

The NSSO added that it wished to “sincerely apologise to the staff affected”.