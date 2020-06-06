Public toilets installed at top of Dublin's Grafton Street with more facilities to be rolled out across the city

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has begun to install public toilets in the city, with the first constructed at the top of Grafton Street by St Stephen’s Green this morning.

As businesses prepare to re-open from Monday when Phase Two gets under way, the council said that people travelling to the city should be mindful of the limited public facilities such as bathrooms and toilets available while the likes of restaurants, pubs and hotels are still closed.

To help fill this gap, the council said it would be making public toilet facilities available at specific locations around the city.

Last Monday, TheJournal.ie reported that the council had been investigating a number of options after councillors warned of an “urgent need” to provide public toilet facilities in the city.

Speaking to reporters today, the council’s deputy chief executive Brendan Kenny said making such facilities available would be a “key part” of opening the city back up and attracting people to the city centre.

“We’ve installed public toilets at the top of Grafton Street this morning, and others will be put in place over the weekend,” he said.

Visitors were also told to expect a “new look” to the city from Monday with “vibrant blue signage, information notices on queuing etiquette, and spacing guidelines”.

The public is being advised to be conscious of social distancing measures and take note of key travel times so that essential workers can be facilitated on their commute.

A number of stakeholders have collaborated on this advice for people in Dublin city including the council, the National Transport Authority, An Garda Síochána and Dublin Town.

Assistant commissioner Pat Leahy said: “An Garda Síochána is asking the public to plan both legs of their trip in advance, to map out where they are going, not to gather in large groups and to observe all government guidelines and advice.

An Garda Síochána requests, in particular, that people respectfully engage with on-street and off-street frontline personnel, shop assistants, Gardaí, City Council staff and Transport Providers, in adhering to public safety measures. A traffic management plan will be in place, including parking restrictions, so visitors to the city are being asked to act responsibly and take direction as appropriate.

With reporting from Christina Finn