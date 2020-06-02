Poll: Does your city/town need more public toilets?

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is currently investigating a number of options to provide the public with access to toilets in Dublin ahead of Phase 2 of easing Covid-19 restrictions next Monday.

With restrictions due to ease, many businesses including pubs and restaurants remain closed. As public interaction increases, Councillors have expressed an “urgent need” to provide facilities.

In February, Dublin City Council said it was examining proposals to provide public toilets in Dublin city centre by contracting a third party to operate them.

A “serviced retail-based model” – in place in other European cities – was being examined to see if a similar provision is viable in Dublin City.

Under this model, public toilets are located at shopfront level with serviced, attended facilities provided, they said.

