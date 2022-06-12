#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Should all public transport in Ireland be free?

Should the Luas really be made free?

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 12 Jun 2022, 11:52 AM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

IN RECENT DAYS, there have been calls for reductions in public transport fees, including from the Social Democrats at their party conference yesterday.

The party called for a further 15% cut in public transport fares, which has been widely tipped to be within this year’s Budget 2023.

Earlier this week, junior minister Robert Troy said that he travelled on free public transport in Luxembourg, adding that Ireland should move towards making public transport free.

With this in mind, we want to know: Should all public transport in Ireland be free?


Poll Results:

Yes (99)
No (89)
I'm not sure/no opinion (8)



