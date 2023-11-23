'Severe disruption' to public transport as Dublin Bus and Luas services suspended due to riots

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 28 minutes ago
PUBLIC TRANSPORT SERVICES in Dublin city centre have been “severely disrupted” due to the riots that have broken out this evening.
All Luas and Dublin Bus services have been suspended following the riots that broke out following the stabbing of three children and a woman on Parnell Square this afternoon.
The riots, which began close to the scene of the crime and which then spread across Dublin’s city centre, were sparked by groups of people heckling gardaí at the scene and were spurred on by anti-immigration posts on social media which called on people to assemble in protest at what had happened.
Irish rail services are operating but are not calling at Tara Street station.
The National Bus and Rail Union has instructed all buses in Dublin to withdraw services with “immediate effect”.
The union’s General Secretary Dermot O’Leary said that “frontline transport workers’ health and safety is first priority”, condemning the “appalling violence” in the city centre.
Dublin Bus services had originally been limited to the outskirts of the city but have now been called off completely for the night.
A number of public transport vehicles were targeted by rioters earlier this evening.
In a statement this evening, the National Transport Authority said: “Public Transport Services have been severely disrupted in the city centre.”
“All Luas services are suspended at this time. All bus services are operating to the outskirts of the city centre,” the NTA said.
“Travel information shown at stops and in the TFI Live App may not be accurate at this time. Please check operator websites or social media accounts for updates on the travel situation.”
Irish Rail shared on social media: “Tara St Station is currently closed due to serious incidents in the city area. DART and Commuter trains are operating, but will not call at Tara Street. Please use Connolly or Pearse Stations for travel to/from city centre.”
In a statement, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said that the “significant public disorder” has severely disrupted public transport and advised that passengers seeking to use public transport tomorrow should check with their transport operator before beginning their journey for up-to-date information.
He “appealed for calm and decried the shocking public disorder and rioting that has erupted in Dublin City this evening following on from the horrific stabbing incident on Parnell Square earlier in the day”.
Labour leader and TD Ivana Bacik issued a statement expressing sympathy with workers who have been affected while trying to get home from work.
Many shops would have been busy this evening with late-night Thursday evening shopping, particularly one day before Black Friday sales.
“Fringe elements in Ireland have sought to turn a tragedy into an opportunity. They have fomented violence that has destroyed public property, injured gardai and made thousands of residents of this city fearfully,” Bacik said.
“In our capital city, tonight ordinary workers – bus and Luas drivers, shop assistants, those trying to get home after a days work have had to endure terrifying scenes.”
At the 3Arena, Gardaí have asked patrons not to travel into the city centre from the venue, noting that the Luas will not be servicing the station outside and asking drivers to use the Port Tunnel.
