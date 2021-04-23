#Open journalism No news is bad news

NTA reminds public of transport capacity limits ahead of weekend of good weather

There has already been an increase in demand for some public transport services since restrictions were eased.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 23 Apr 2021, 3:13 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT AUTHORITY has urged the public to bear transport capacity limits in mind when making weekend plans. 

Clear and sunny weather is forecast for this weekend and it is expected that people will take the opportunity to spend more time outdoors, particularly now that they can travel within 20km of their homes. 

The NTA said the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in recent weeks has led to an increase in demand for some public transport services. However, it said it wanted to remind people that under Level 5 restrictions, the 25% passenger capacity limit on each service is still in place. 

“Public transport operators have been responding to instances of increased demand by putting in place additional capacity where possible and we will continue to monitor travel patterns,” it said.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham said : “For this weekend, we are all hoping for a decent bit of weather, and no doubt many are looking forward to getting outdoors.

“However, when people are planning their journeys, it is important to remember that level 5 restrictions on public transport, including the 25% capacity limit, remain in place.

The NTA is also asking people to avoid travelling at peak times when school children and essential workers are using public transport and only to use public transport for necessary journeys.

“People who can work from home should work from home,” Graham said.

“We continue to encourage people to walk or cycle where possible. Customers who have no alternative to public transport should expect their journey to take longer and plan ahead accordingly.

“Drivers and other public transport staff are working in a very challenging environment, and customers should remain respectful of them at all times. And of course, wear a face covering while using public transport.”

