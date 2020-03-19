This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Significant drop in number of people using public transport

The NTA says public transport will continue to operate as normal despite the drop.

By Adam Daly Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 5:21 PM
1 hour ago 8,182 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5051718
Image: Shutterstock/Benoit Daoust
Image: Shutterstock/Benoit Daoust

PUBLIC TRANSPORT SERVICES have seen a “significant drop” in daily passenger numbers since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to figures compiled by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

In comparison with figures from 2019, daily passenger numbers on public transport have fallen to between 25% and 30% as people continue to practice social distancing. 

The Department of Health last night announced a further 74 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, another daily record, which brought to 366 the total number of cases here.

Despite the dip in passengers, the NTA said that in the vast majority of cases, services provided by Iarnród Éireann, Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann, Go-Ahead Ireland, Luas and Local Link will continue to operate as normal throughout the country.

The NTA says public transport operators have been implementing public health advice on respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene to passengers and staff.

It added that it has been advised that all public transport vehicles and stations are being cleaned in accordance with infection control measures as issued by the Health Surveillance Protection Centre.

“The NTA will continue to monitor transport patterns in conjunction with the operators,” a group spokesperson said. 

In the coming days and weeks, the NTA and its network of operators will continue to engage with, and be closely guided by, the relevant health agencies

COMMENTS (19)

