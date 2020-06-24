NTA advises commuters to walk or cycle instead of using public transport as economy re-opens

Pedestrian and cycle lanes along the North Quays in Dublin City Centre

Pedestrian and cycle lanes along the North Quays in Dublin City Centre

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) has encouraged commuters to consider cycling or walking as alternatives to using public transport in the coming weeks.

The advice comes ahead of the next phase of the government’s roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions, which is widely expected to begin on 29 June.

Although many public transport services were curtailed during the pandemic, the majority of bus and rail services have been restored in recent weeks.

There is expected to be an increased demand for public transport services as the economy re-opens and people return to work.

There are particular concerns that social distancing measures will limit the availability of space on public transport.

A spokesman for the NTA told TheJournal.ie it is making a number of recommendations to commuters, including to only use public transport for essential journeys.

The authority also reminded passengers to use face masks and observe social distancing, and also suggested that should consider other forms of sustainable transport if possible.

“If you can use another mode of transport like walking or cycling, we would certainly advise people to do that,” the NTA spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Irish Rail said it would confirm any changes to its current timetables for Phase Three subject to a government announcement about entering the next phase of the roadmap.

A spokesman said the company continues to monitor demand for its services, and would review capacity and service levels in line with demand.

“Government and public health advice remains for people to only use public transport, including rail services, where essential,” the spokesman added.

A spokeswoman for Dublin Bus directed queries about how services would operate during Phase Three to its current advice for Phase Two on the company’s website.

She added that any changes to the company’s advice for Phase Three would be updated on its website before then.