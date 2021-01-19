#Open journalism No news is bad news

Transport specialist teams appointed to design improve bus network for Cork City

The appointments are part of the BusConnects Cork Programme.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 6:26 PM
48 minutes ago 2,179 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5329595
Cork city centre
Image: Shutterstock/Madrugada Verde
Cork city centre
Cork city centre
Image: Shutterstock/Madrugada Verde

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) has announced the appointment of specialist engineering teams to carry out a review of the current public transport infrastructure and to design an improved bus network in Cork City. 

The appointments are part of the BusConnects Cork Programme.

Its objective is to improve the efficiency of the overall bus network across the Cork area, improve the user experience and ensuring appropriate integration with other imminent transport developments. 

The specialist technical service providers have been appointed to develop engineering designs for the Core Bus Corridors (CBCs) that will support the running of the bus services in the city. They will also include the provision for bus priority and safe cycle and pedestrian facilities.

The NTA is currently proceeding with stage one of the process which is route option selection.

Cork has been split into four work packages for the appointed providers, which are as follows:

Screenshot 2021-01-19 181840 Source: NTA

(Click here to see a larger version of the image)

Once work has been sufficiently developed in assessing these routes, there will be extensive public consultation where the public will have opportunity to have their say on the proposals, the NTA said. 

It is anticipated the consultation process will begin in the second half of 2021.

The NTA is also in the process of appointment transport specialist Jarrett Walker & Associates to carry out a review of current bus services and design an improved bus service network in Cork City. 

In 2017, Jarrett Walker was appointed to undertake a review of the bus networks in the Dublin area. The implementation of that review is to get underway this year.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

