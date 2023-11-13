Advertisement

Monday 13 November 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Public Transport

No Dublin Bus or Luas until at least 10, Bus Éireann services off in Status Red areas

Dublin Airport is operational this morning but a number of flights have been cancelled.
THERE ARE A number of disruptions to public transport, flights and ferry services this morning as a result of Storm Debi. 

A Status Red wind warning for east Galway and Roscommon has been extended until 7am.

Another Status Red wind warning for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Meath, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath has been extended until 9am.

Dublin Bus has cancelled all services until 10am today.

There will also be no Luas services until at least 10am. 

Bus Éireann has cancelled services in the following counties until 11am:

  • Cavan
  • Dublin
  • Kildare
  • Laois
  • Louth
  • Meath
  • Monaghan
  • Offlay
  • Westmeath
  • Wicklow

Services will begin to resume on a phased basis after 11am. 

Irish Rail has put a speed restriction of 80kph in place across the entire rail network and delays to services on all routes are expected.

There have been a number of other disruptions to rail services this morning due to the weather conditions. The 6.12am Longford/Pearse service stopped between Longford/Edgeworthstown due to a fallen tree on the line. 

The 5.25am Galway/Heuston service departed over an hour delayed as a result of a damaged level crossing at Oranmore. 

LIVE: Public transport severely impacted and around 110,000 without power as Storm Debi hits

As of 6am, four incoming and four outgoing flights have been cancelled. The airport said “some disruption is possible” today as a result of the storm.

Passengers are being advised to contact their airline for updates on specific flights.

In Cork Airport, the 6.10am flight to Amsterdam was cancelled. 

Ferry services have also seen some disruptions overnight and this morning as a result of the storm. 

The 2am Dublin to Holyhead service was cancelled, along with the 8.15am Holyhead to Dublin service. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
