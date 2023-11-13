No Dublin Bus or Luas until at least 10, Bus Éireann services off in Status Red areas

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 10 minutes ago
THERE ARE A number of disruptions to public transport, flights and ferry services this morning as a result of Storm Debi.
A Status Red wind warning for east Galway and Roscommon has been extended until 7am.
Another Status Red wind warning for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Meath, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath has been extended until 9am.
Dublin Bus has cancelled all services until 10am today.
*Update* Due to #StormDebi and the red weather warning issued by @MetEireann, there will be no Dublin Bus services operating before 10.00hrs on Monday 13 November 2023. https://t.co/yyrEnFuZ5X— dublinbusnews (@dublinbusnews) November 13, 2023
There will also be no Luas services until at least 10am.
Bus Éireann has cancelled services in the following counties until 11am:
Services will begin to resume on a phased basis after 11am.
Irish Rail has put a speed restriction of 80kph in place across the entire rail network and delays to services on all routes are expected.
There have been a number of other disruptions to rail services this morning due to the weather conditions. The 6.12am Longford/Pearse service stopped between Longford/Edgeworthstown due to a fallen tree on the line.
The 5.25am Galway/Heuston service departed over an hour delayed as a result of a damaged level crossing at Oranmore.
Dublin Airport is operational this morning but a number of flights have been cancelled.
As of 6am, four incoming and four outgoing flights have been cancelled. The airport said “some disruption is possible” today as a result of the storm.
Passengers are being advised to contact their airline for updates on specific flights.
Dublin Airport is open & operational this morning. As of 6am, 4 incoming & 4 outgoing flights have been cancelled.— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) November 13, 2023
Some disruption is possible today as a result of #StormDebi.
Passengers are advised to contact their airline for updates on specific flights. ✈️ (1/2) pic.twitter.com/D2V3hKZBE3
In Cork Airport, the 6.10am flight to Amsterdam was cancelled.
Ferry services have also seen some disruptions overnight and this morning as a result of the storm.
The 2am Dublin to Holyhead service was cancelled, along with the 8.15am Holyhead to Dublin service.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site