Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 1 September 2021
Poll: Are you comfortable getting public transport now it's back to 100% capacity?

The change comes into effect today.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 9:53 AM
1 hour ago
File photo of people wearing face masks on the Luas in Dublin
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC TRANSPORT SERVICES are allowed to fill all their seats today for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has confirmed that buses, trams and trains will be returning to 100% capacity and that seats will no longer be blocked off to avoid people sitting too close together.

Masks are still a requirement to use public transport, and passengers are being asked to also use hand sanitiser.

Some people believe the time is right (or overdue) to allow transport run at full capacity due to the success of the vaccine rollout, but others think it’s too soon as cases continue to rise once again.

Poll: Are you comfortable getting public transport now it’s back to 100% capacity?


Poll Results:

No, 100% is too much (679)
Yes (501)
No, 75% is too much (175)
I'm not sure (119)
No, 50% is too much (90)





About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

