#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 29 October 2021
Advertisement

Over 100 rural villages to have frequent public transport service for first time under new plan

The plan was published today for public consultation.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 29 Oct 2021, 5:15 PM
54 minutes ago 6,747 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5587252
Image: Shutterstock/kenstockphoto
Image: Shutterstock/kenstockphoto

OVER 100 RURAL villages will have a frequent public transport service for the first time under a new plan published for public consultation today.

The National Transport Authority’s (NTA) Connecting Ireland plan proposes an overall increase of approximately 25% in rural bus services over a period of five years.

The NTA said the plan proposes to expand the public transport network in rural areas and to increase service levels, with results that include:

  • 70% of people in rural Ireland will have access to public transport service that provides at least three return trips daily to the nearby town. This compares to the current figure of 53%;
  • Over 100 rural villages will benefit from frequent public transport service (at least three return trips daily) for the first time;
  • Over 100 rural areas will benefit from a regular service, at least three return trips daily to their county town for the first time;
  • There will be over 60 new connections to regional cities from surrounding areas;
  • Improved mobility options for those in remote areas with the provision of Demand Responsive and other innovative transport services.

Details on individual plans for each county can be found here.

Speaking today, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said:

“To have strong local economies and to give people real options for getting around you need good public transport links – this plan represents a step-change in delivering good quality public transport in rural Ireland.”

Minister Ryan said the government needs to make sure people have the services and alternatives they need if Ireland is to meet emission targets. 

“My department allocated €5.6 million from budget 2022 to the NTA so that as early as next year the NTA can begin investing in these services and giving people those alternatives,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

CEO of the NTA, Anne Graham, acknowledged that for many people, living in a rural area can mean that accessing services, employment, education, or retail is “difficult if not impossible”, without using a private car.

“We want to change that,” she said. “I believe that expanding the public transport network and increasing service levels, in the way we are proposing, will mean that more people in rural areas will have greater levels of freedom whether or not they have a car.”

The public consultation process for the plan starts today and the NTA is asking members of the public – particularly those in rural areas – to share their views. 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie