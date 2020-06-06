This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 6 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Buses and Dart services to operate pre-Covid 'Monday to Friday' schedule from next week

But social distancing requirements will still mean capacity on services will be just over 20% of pre-Covid levels.

By Sean Murray Saturday 6 Jun 2020, 9:37 AM
1 hour ago 5,892 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5116438
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

SERVICES ON PUBLIC Transport will increase from Monday as Phase Two of re-opening the country gets under way, but people are being advised to wear face coverings and only use the services for essential journeys.

Furthermore, social distancing requirements will mean that overall capacity on these services will be restricted to 20% of pre-Covid levels.

As Ireland largely shut down at the end of March, services for Irish Rail, Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead Ireland and Bus Éireann were reduced by around one-fifth by the start of April. 

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said this morning that from next week, a service in line with the pre-Covid “Monday to Friday” schedule will be in place for buses and Dart services. 

Buses – including Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann – will also revert to pre-Covid schedules at weekends. However, Dart schedules on Saturdays and Sundays will continue to operate at reduced levels.

There will also be additional capacity and services on commuter and intercity rail routes.

In a statement, Bus Éireann said that the two metre social distancing requirement means that single deck buses are limited to a maximum of 14 passengers, with double deck buses limited to a maximum of 19. 

Its chief executive Stephen Kent said: “In line with the new guidance on gradual easing of restrictions, we ask for continued support in observing necessary social distance and hygiene measures.

These measures will continue to limit our bus capacity in this phase, especially during peak hours, and we therefore ask for public understanding and co-operation on this issue and to only travel on our service when the journey is essential.

Related Reads

06.06.20 Penneys and Ikea among retailers to announce re-opening with 'rigorous' safety protocols in place
05.06.20 Pubs serving food can reopen on 29 June but with table service only
05.06.20 Phase Two (plus): Everything you need to know about the changes set to kick in from Monday

It added revised timetables can be found here

As no changes had been made to Luas or Local Link services at the start of the crisis, these schedules will remain unchanged. 

NTA CEO Anne Graham said: “While there is some increase in services planned for next week, social distancing requirements mean that overall capacity remains restricted to just over 20% of pre-Covid levels. This means that public transport should only be used by essential workers or for other people making essential journeys.

Only those who absolutely have to travel at peak times on public transport, should do so. Others making essential journeys should avoid peak times and travel and at other times of the day if at all possible. Peak times to be avoided are before 9.30 in the morning and between 3.00 and 6.00 in the evening.

Graham said that the more people who continue to work from home – if they are able to do so – the better equipped public transport services will be able to cope with the increased demand in the coming weeks. 

She also encouraged people who are able to do so to walk or cycle to their place of work. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said the staggered opening times for retail shops from Monday will help to “minimise significant expected pressures on public transport at peak times”. 

“It is important that we all continue to do our part in addressing this challenge and ensure that the easing of restrictions will be successful and the efforts and sacrifices of so many are rewarded,” he said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie