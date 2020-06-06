Buses and Dart services to operate pre-Covid 'Monday to Friday' schedule from next week

SERVICES ON PUBLIC Transport will increase from Monday as Phase Two of re-opening the country gets under way, but people are being advised to wear face coverings and only use the services for essential journeys.

Furthermore, social distancing requirements will mean that overall capacity on these services will be restricted to 20% of pre-Covid levels.

As Ireland largely shut down at the end of March, services for Irish Rail, Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead Ireland and Bus Éireann were reduced by around one-fifth by the start of April.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said this morning that from next week, a service in line with the pre-Covid “Monday to Friday” schedule will be in place for buses and Dart services.

Buses – including Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann – will also revert to pre-Covid schedules at weekends. However, Dart schedules on Saturdays and Sundays will continue to operate at reduced levels.

There will also be additional capacity and services on commuter and intercity rail routes.

In a statement, Bus Éireann said that the two metre social distancing requirement means that single deck buses are limited to a maximum of 14 passengers, with double deck buses limited to a maximum of 19.

Its chief executive Stephen Kent said: “In line with the new guidance on gradual easing of restrictions, we ask for continued support in observing necessary social distance and hygiene measures.

These measures will continue to limit our bus capacity in this phase, especially during peak hours, and we therefore ask for public understanding and co-operation on this issue and to only travel on our service when the journey is essential.

It added revised timetables can be found here.

As no changes had been made to Luas or Local Link services at the start of the crisis, these schedules will remain unchanged.

NTA CEO Anne Graham said: “While there is some increase in services planned for next week, social distancing requirements mean that overall capacity remains restricted to just over 20% of pre-Covid levels. This means that public transport should only be used by essential workers or for other people making essential journeys.

Only those who absolutely have to travel at peak times on public transport, should do so. Others making essential journeys should avoid peak times and travel and at other times of the day if at all possible. Peak times to be avoided are before 9.30 in the morning and between 3.00 and 6.00 in the evening.

Graham said that the more people who continue to work from home – if they are able to do so – the better equipped public transport services will be able to cope with the increased demand in the coming weeks.

She also encouraged people who are able to do so to walk or cycle to their place of work.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said the staggered opening times for retail shops from Monday will help to “minimise significant expected pressures on public transport at peak times”.

“It is important that we all continue to do our part in addressing this challenge and ensure that the easing of restrictions will be successful and the efforts and sacrifices of so many are rewarded,” he said.