#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 2 November 2020
Advertisement

Public urged to keep guard up as Covid-19 cases fall

Health officials last night confirmed 552 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and two more deaths.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 2 Nov 2020, 9:24 AM
1 hour ago 8,375 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5252063
HSE CEO Paul Reid
Image: Leon Farrell
HSE CEO Paul Reid
HSE CEO Paul Reid
Image: Leon Farrell

PEOPLE HAVE BEEN urged not to drop their guard as the number of new Covid-19 cases has remained below 1,000 per day for the past seven days. 

Health officials last night confirmed 552 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and two more deaths. 

Over the past seven days, there has been a total of 4,880 cases of Covid-19 reported, compared with 7,166 cases reported over the previous seven days. 

The country has been under Level 5 restrictions since 21 October. Public Health officials, however, have urged caution. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan indicated on Saturday that the country is making progress in the fight against Covid-19 but it is too early to ease efforts to suppress the virus.

The number of people in ICU with Covid-19 continues to rise.

Screenshot 2020-11-02 at 09.14.26 - Display 2 Source: Department of Health

HSE CEO Paul Reid said yesterday that there were “continued signs of encouragement” last week including Ireland’s positivity rate reducing to 5.2%.

However, Reid warned that hospital and ICU cases are not yet declining. “Please let’s keep our guard and resilience for the coming weeks as we aim to avoid the trend in Europe and the UK,” he said. 

Latest figures show there are 325 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Ireland. There are currently 44 people being treated in ICU – the highest figure since 29 May. 

Related Read

30.10.20 Philip Nolan: Level 3 measures stabilise, but don't reduce, virus transmission

Schools are re-opening today after the mid-term break. 

The HSE last week sought to reassure parents that the rate of transmission in schools remains low. 

The number of school-aged children who have tested positive for Covid-19 is “relatively stable”, increasing slightly from 14.5% of cases in August before the schools reopened to 15.6% of cases in October, public health consultant Dr Abigail Collins said.  

Dr Collins said the data collected by public health teams is “reassuring” and has shown “schools are safe places for our children to be”.

The NTA, meanwhile, has warned that the return of schools today is “likely to give rise to additional pressure” on public transport services as capacity remains reduced to 25% due to Level 5 restrictions.

The NTA said public transport should only be used for essential journeys and that customers should avoid peak travel times.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The problem is most acute on buses early in the morning, particularly in the Dublin region, the NTA said. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie