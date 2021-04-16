#Open journalism No news is bad news

Public warned of phone scam where caller claims to be from Attorney General's office

The Office of the Attorney General does not request PPS numbers or bank details from the public.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 16 Apr 2021, 6:05 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Motortion Films
Image: Shutterstock/Motortion Films

THE PUBLIC HAS been warned to be wary of calls from people claiming to be from the Office of the Attorney General.

In a Government statement this evening, the public was warned of scam phone calls that might possibly display the AG office’s phone number: 631 4000.

The scam caller can make a range of claims, for example that the person has been a victim of fraud or identity theft where their identity has been used for drug trafficking or money laundering.

They may also claim that there is a case against the person and a warrant out for their arrest.

Personal details, which can include PPS numbers and/or bank details may also be asked for by the caller. The Office of the Attorney General does not request PPS numbers or bank account details from members of the public.

A Government statement said today that members of the public should not engage with these callers, return calls to these numbers, or share any personal information with the callers.

The issue should be reported to the Gardaí immediately, it added.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

